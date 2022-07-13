"He didnt look that good against Tyron Woodley" - Ryan Garcia shows mixed emotions towards Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

With Jake Paul set to face his toughest opponent so far in his boxing career, Ryan Garcia has expressed his thoughts on the matchup against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Paul's most recent fight came against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who he knocked out in the sixth round. His fight before that was also against Woodley, which went to the scorecards.

Rahman's most recent bout was on April 29 against James McKenzie Morrison, who defeated Rahman via fifth-round knockout.

While doing an interview with EsNews, Garcia shared his opinion on the matchup:

"I don't know how that fight's going to go, I don't know much about Hasim Rahman Jr. I know his dad was a champion, he beat Lennox Lewis, knocked him out... Jake looked good with Tyron Woodley 1 but he didn't look that good with Tyron Woodley 2 in the beginning of the fight until he knocked him out."

Garcia added:

"I really don't know how much Jake's improved. I'm just talking boxing, I'm not talking about who he is or if he's capable of becoming a great fighter. I'm talking about what I see so far. Hopefully, Jake Paul's improved because I know Hasim Rahman was knocked out in his last fight pretty bad. So hopefully they improve and give a good fight."

Watch Garcia's full interview here:

Does Ryan Garcia know Jake Paul?

Ryan Garcia is well known in the influencer and social media world as he uses it effectively to market his own brand as a fighter. This has brought him into work with Paul on numerous occasions as the pair have made multiple YouTube videos together.

This includes a prank video that the YouTuber made on the lightweight. Paul asked Garcia to throw body shots at him while wearing a body protector.

'The Problem Child' then pretended to have broken a rib and called an ambulance, who acted alongside the prankster. He then revealed that it was all a joke much to 'KingRy's relief.

Watch Paul's prank on Garcia here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far