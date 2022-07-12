Ryan Garcia details his current relationship with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions

Ryan Garcia signed with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions when he was just 18-years-old. The young lightweight had impressed the former fighter in his first four bouts, which took place in Mexico. He then continued to impress in his next two contests which resulted in the former boxer signing him.

Garcia's first showcase for Golden Boy took place on the undercard of Bernard Hopkins' final fight against Joe Smith Jr. in 2016. 'KingRy' showed off his speed and skills with a second-round knockout against Jose Antonio Martinez.

Since the deal was first made between the promoter and fighter, Garcia has proven De La Hoya's admirable comments right. The 49-year-old made many claims that Garcia would be the next star of boxing and would be even bigger than Canelo Alvarez.

However, over recent months, the pair's relationship has been rocky and the young fighter has expressed his unhappiness with the promoter at times.

While on the BigBoyTV podcast, Garcia was asked how his relationship with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions was, to which he replied:

"It's good. Oscar is putting up this fight [against Fortuna] and he supports me a lot. He obviously believes in me, he's said a lot of good things, so the relationship is healthy right now for sure."

Watch the full podcast with Garcia here:

Is Ryan Garcia fulfilling the comments Oscar De La Hoya made when he first signed for the promotional company?

Oscar De La Hoya has not been afraid to express his confidence in his fighters over the years. Most notably, Canelo Alvarez was tipped to be a boxing superstar by the promoter and Ryan Garcia is the latest fighter to be banded in a similar way.

When the California-based fighter first signed with Golden Boy Promotions in 2016, De La Hoya told ESPN:

"Ryan Garcia is special, simple as that... I expect enormous things from Ryan and am excited to work with him as he embarks on a career that I'm sure will include multiple world championships."

Garcia is only 23 years old but holds a record of 22-0 with 18 knockouts. He hasn't yet challenged for a world title but he's amongst the lightweight's elite with Devin Haney at the top of the pile.

So far, the 23-year-old's career is on the right path and he's marketed his profile correctly.

