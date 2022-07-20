"Saying nothing or something won’t save you from this whooping" - Ryan Garcia goes at Gervonta Davis on Twitter

Ryan Garcia has not held back on his call outs of Gervonta Davis since his recent knockout victory over Javier Fortuna on July 16. Both Garcia and Davis remain undefeated in their boxing careers and are involved in one of the most exciting divisions in boxing.

Both young fighters already have huge social media followings and have built-up admirable profiles at this stage in their careers. 'KingRy' has been using his large Twitter following to call out Gervonta Davis:

“I feel like ima have to go full Ali Vibes when he had to chase down Sonny Liston to make him fight. This man is terrified deep down, AND I’M TALKING ABOUT YOU @Gervontaa. I know you see my tweets; saying nothing or something won’t save you from this whooping!!!”

The lightweight then later tweeted in response to a comment Davis made in 2018 about Garcia's parents:

"I’m beating your a**, 2018 going to cost your Consciousness, you will go to sleep for over 1 min. Wake up and then say you are sorry for those words."

View Ryan Garcia's tweet in response to Davis here:

Is Gervonta Davis the biggest fight to make for Ryan Garcia?

There are currently many huge, possible fights for Garcia including Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez. However, as of right now, a clash against Davis would be the most exciting.

It looks as though Haney will face George Kambosos Jr. next for their rematch after the American was crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. This will rule out a chance of Garcia getting his hands on an undisputed title challenge right now.

A matchup against the also-unbeaten, WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion 'Tank' would be a colossal showcase that could sell out a major arena and attract a lot of attention.

Watch Garcia call out Davis after his most recent win here:

