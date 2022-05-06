"Gervonta Davis, I like" - Canelo Alvarez names his favorite current boxer

In an interview with Dazn, Canelo Alvarez named Gervonta Davis as his current favorite boxer. Canelo said:

"I don't watch too much boxing but Gervonta Davis, I like, I like him. He's young. He's a very talented fighter."

Davis will fight Rolando 'Rolly' Romero later this month (May 28) at the Barclays Center in New York. He most recently fought in December 2021, in a unanimous decision over Isaac Cruz. It was his first fight to have not ended by knockout since he faced Germán Meraz in 2014. His record currently stands at 26-0 with 24 knockouts.

Canelo Alvarez is one of the great Mexican boxers

Canelo Alvarez was also asked whether or not he thinks he will retire as the greatest Mexican fighter of all time. He said:

"Oh, we don't know, right? I'm just doing my own history, my own legacy, and then we'll see."

Canelo Alvarez is certainly one of the greatest boxers in the world today and has already secured himself a place in the ranks of the Mexican greats. However, he has tough competition among his countrymen.

Julio Cesar Chavez is widely regarded as the best Mexican fighter of all time. He retired in 2005 with a record of 107-6-2. He holds both the record for the most title fights (36) and for the most successful title fights in history (27).

Chavez stepped into the ring with greats such as Oscar De La Hoya, Kostya Tzyu, Joey Gamache, Meldrick Taylor, Pernell Whitaker, Héctor Camacho, and Roger Mayweather. Other great Mexican fighters include Salvador Sanchez, Juan Manual Marquez, Ruben Olivares, and Carlos Zarate.

Sanchez is often considered a strong contender for the title of 'Greatest ever Mexican boxer.' The featherweight retired with a record of 44-1-1 with wins over Wilfredo Gómez, Félix Trinidad Sr., Ruben Castillo, and Danny Lopez.

If Canelo Alvarez continues on his current trajectory, he may well secure himself a position as the greatest Mexican fighter of all time. With his current record, he will certainly land among the greats.

