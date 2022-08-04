Who did Gervonta Davis knockout on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor? 

Before Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in his 50th and final professional bout in 2017, Gervonta Davis knocked out Francisco Fonseca on the same night.

Earning a high-voltage victory on the Mayweather-McGregor undercard, ‘Tank’ became an overnight sensation. However, it wasn’t an easy night for him.

The vacant IBF Super Featherweight Title was put on the line, but only for Fonseca. Davis missed weight prior to the fight and wasn’t eligible to claim the world title.

Take a look at the fight below:

Despite that, ‘Tank’ didn’t fail to showcase his top-tier boxing skills. He toyed with Fonseca throughout the fight before unloading a barrage of shots in round eight. Francisco Fonseca displayed his warrior spirit and offered a lot of fireworks from his end. However, it simply wasn't enough.

Davis' team also said that the Baltimore native wasn’t 100% on the night. Nevertheless, ‘Tank’ didn't let that affect his performance. He landed proper shots and forced Fonseca to crumble down in round eight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

It paved the path for an interesting main event between ‘Money’ Mayweather and ‘The Notorious’ McGregor. While it was the final fight of Mayweather’s professional career, Davis' career entered a new beginning.

Five years after the event, a potential rematch between Mayweather and McGregor is allegedly in the early stages of development. Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis is now a three-division champion, currently holding the WBA (Regular) Lightweight belt.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2: Will the rematch happen?

Following massive financial success in their first fight, a rematch could intrigue both men to jump in. Despite retiring in 2017, Mayweather has actively participated in exhibition bouts. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has been scarcely active in his UFC journey.

Watch Mayweather vs. McGregor below:

He is 1-3 in the UFC since losing against Mayweather. While McGregor is yet to deliver his thoughts on the rematch officially, the Showtime President has already spoken about it. According to Stephen Espinoza, the rematch is intriguing but he sees the UFC as a serious obstacle in it getting made.

It is also reported that Conor McGregor is now set to make his motion-picture debut with Jake Gyllenhaal. So, it will be interesting to see whether he returns to the boxing ring or not.

