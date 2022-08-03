"The UFC is still a major obstacle" - Showtime president has no doubt Floyd Mayweather is interested in Conor McGregor rematch

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

While there has been a lot of interest surrounding the rematch, as one would assume, the Showtime president has acknowledged that the UFC is a major obstacle to overcome before finalizing anything.

Speaking about the possibility of McGregor vs. Mayweather II during a recent interview with FightHype, Stephen Espinoza said:

"I think the UFC is still a major obstacle, I mean having said that, they were an obstacle the first time. Until they were convinced to go along with it and I think in retrospect they're pretty happy with certainly the financial results if not the results of the fight."

However, he expects there to be a firm green light from the other side:

"Floyd is out there, look, he's never gonna stop trying to do the biggest events possible. So, I have no doubt that he'd be interested in it."

Watch the full interview below:

Conor McGregor is still recovering from the broken leg he suffered back in 2021 against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. On the flipside, Mayweather has been quite active inside the ring with his exhibition bouts.

Is Floyd Mayweather the richest boxer in the history of the sport?

'Money' earned his nickname for a reason, earning millions of dollars throughout his career inside and outside the ring.

Floyd Mayweather has been part of the two highest-grossing fights of all time. Against Conor McGregor in 2017, he earned roughly $300 million. Versus Manny Pacquiao in 2015, he took home roughly $250 million.

With that, Floyd Mayweather is considered to be the richest boxer of all time, with a net worth of over $450 million and career earnings amassing $1.2 billion. During an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, he stated:

“I’ve made a billion. I reached that four years ago - now I’m over $1.2 billion. I would rather have the currency than the legacy, my legacy is already engraved in stone. I knew from the beginning I was the best in boxing, from day one. They say, Mayweather’s doing exhibitions, it’s bad for boxing."

Watch the full podcast episode below:

