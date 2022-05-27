"One round fight" - Mayweather Promotions CEO gives prediction for Rolly Romero vs. Gervonta Davis 

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolly Romero is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. The fight is just days away and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe has given a very bold prediction for the fight. 'Rolly' will face 'Tank' on May 28 at the Barclays Center in New York with the WBA World Lightweight Title on the line.

In an interview with SecondsOut, he spoke about what fans can expect from the fight and gave his prediction for the fight:

"I can't say what Tank's got to worry for, but I know Rolly is an unorthodox fighter, I know that he has gotten in the best shape of his life. I know that it's hard to prepare for an unorthhodox style. You know, I've seen unorthodox fighters, I've seen Floyd fight a couple unorthodox fighters.......It could be a one-round fight either way, we don't know. All I know is that it's gonna be a hard action fight.."

The Las Vegas native is oozing confidence ahead of his fight and has promised to knock Gervonta Davis out. It seems 'Rolly' has taken Floyd Mayweather's advice of training in his weight very seriously. Romero looks very comfortable in the weight class and has put on a lot of muscle. It will be interesting to see how he will perform against a power puncher like 'Tank'.

Boxing-Videos.com @boxingvideoscom ‘TANK VS ROLLY COULD BE A 1-ROUND FIGHT!’ – Leonard Ellerbe promises NO DISTANCE dlvr.it/SR623N ‘TANK VS ROLLY COULD BE A 1-ROUND FIGHT!’ – Leonard Ellerbe promises NO DISTANCE dlvr.it/SR623N https://t.co/czyfF5RmtH

Watch the interview below:

Gervonta Davis calls Rolly Romero a "dumba**" fighter

'Tank' and 'Rolly' had a hilarious back-and-forth during their latest press conference for their May 28 fight. The pair are really putting on a show, continually berating each other and trying to belittle them. In a recent video released by Showtime Boxing, Davis answered a question about how he will deal with 'Rolly', who is an orthodox fighter and has been called an awkward fighter in the past.

'Tank' replied saying:

"I don't think he's awkward, I just think that he's a fighter that just started fighting. You know how when somebody first come to the gym, like they been coming for like a little minute so they nice now. They ain't getting everything down but, that's how he fights... Awkward is like different from him, he's not awkward, we know awkward fighters. He's not an awakward fighter, he's just a dumb*** fighter."

After so much back-and-forth, many will be expecting the fight to end within the distance.

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew