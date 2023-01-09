Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia confirmed, date of catchweight fight revealed

Gervonta Davis was seen in action against Hector Luis Garcia this past weekend, where he registered an eighth-round TKO victory.

The bout took place at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., where 'Tank' retained his WBA (regular) lightweight title. Following his win, Davis' next bout has seemingly been confirmed against rival Ryan Garcia.

It is worth noting that the two have had quite the rivalry, and a matchup between them has been brewing for years. In a post-fight interview, Davis was asked about his next fight against Ryan Garcia, to which he replied by saying:

"God willing, man. I'm ready for the fight. It's scheduled for April. I'm here. He's [Ryan Garcia] training, he's been talking and let's see who's really about that."

Watch Davis speak about his fight against Ryan Garcia below:

Boxing journalist Michael Benson also took to Twitter following Davis' win over Hector Luis Garcia and revealed that the bout has been signed and is being targeted for April 15. He said:

"Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is already a done deal for a 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas targeted for April 15th."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Jake Paul backs Ryan Garcia to knockout Gervonta Davis

Social media-star-turned boxer Jake Paul recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. Interestingly, it looks like 'The Problem Child' wasn't very impressed with what he saw from` 'Tank' and believes he will be knocked out by 'KingRy.'

Jake Paul took to Twitter following Davis' win over Hector Luis Garcia and said:

"Ryan Garcia will knock Gervonta Davis out."

Take a look at Jake Paul's tweet below:

Ryan Garcia and Davis are both undefeated boxers with great knockout percentages. They boast professional records of 23-0 and 28-0, respectively. 'KingRy' has 19 victories via knockouts, whereas 'Tank' has knocked out 26 of his 28 opponents.

That said, a fight between the two will certainly be one to look out for, and fans can expect to be entertained throughout when the two enter the squared circle in April later this year.

