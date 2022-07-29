"All we need is a space the size of a bathroom" - Trainer GT drops unseen footage of his drill with Floyd Mayweather

While Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to train for potential boxing matchups, his new trainer Gerald Tucker has released an impressive video of the former pro on the pads.

'GT' is also the coach of former world champion Adrien Broner, who has recently been on his comeback journey to boxing. To further this, he was in Mayweather's corner for his exhibition against Logan Paul.

The video portrayed an impressive demonstration of pad work from Mayweather and his coach. The 50-0 former fighter was always known for showcasing his emphatic skills during training and especially his iconic pad work.

The 45-year-old's coach captioned his Instagram post:

"Me and my fighters work anywhere, all we need is a space the size of a bathroom and we gone get it, no days missed unless necessary."

Who is Floyd Mayweather's trainer?

During Mayweather's professional career, it was his father and uncles who trained him to be an undefeated champion. Floyd Mayweather Sr., Roger Mayweather and even Jeff Mayweather were the men who sculpted the highly skilled fighter.

They were all fighters too and, although they were reputable in the sport, none of them reached the heights that Mayweather Jr. reached. His former trainer Roger Mayweather sadly passed away in March 2020, meaning that the 45-year-old had to employ a new coach.

Following his professional career, 'Money' has continued to fight but in exhibition bouts. This included his clash against YouTube and WWE star Logan Paul, which went the distance.

The 50-0 former fighter is now being trained by Gerald Tucker, who was a 7-0-1 super-featherweight. After having 6 fights in a year, Tucker was hit with devastating news during a weigh-in for one of his contests. His brother was murdered via gunshot.

'GT' has now won the role as the legendary fighter's new trainer as he shares the same acquaintances as Mayweather. Tucker is a close friend of rapper 50 Cent, who was also close friends with the boxer.

