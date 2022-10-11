Floyd Mayweather next fight: How much money can the undefeated boxer earn against Deji?

Floyd Mayweather's purse against Deji isn't currently known, but it's expected to net him tens of millions of dollars.

Mayweather is named 'Money' for a reason. While he is one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring, he's certainly the most paid. Throughout his career, he has starred in blockbuster PPV boxing bouts. Against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, he reportedly made $180 million and $280 million, respectively.

However, Mayweather retired after his 2017 showdown with 'The Notorious' and decided to hang up the gloves, at least as far as professional bouts go.

The 45-year-old has competed in several exhibition boxing matches, most recently defeating Mikuru Asakura by knockout last month in Japan. Mayweather is now set to return next month to Dubai against YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji Olatunji on November 13.

Currently, the purse for both men isn't known. However, it's worth noting that the fight is being promoted by the Global Titans Fight Series promotion, which previously worked with Mayweather for his fight against Don Moore in May.

In that outing, Floyd Mayweather reportedly made $60 million dollars.

Floyd Mayweather discusses his return against Deji

To say that Floyd Mayweather isn't expected to lose against Deji would be an understatement. The pay-per-view headliner was met with a lot of jokes among boxing fans. Deji is 1-2 as a pro boxer.

Despite that, the YouTuber has secured an exhibition with the undefeated legend. Ahead of the contest, Deji has stated that he's going to go for the knockout against 'Money'. He really wants to win.

It appears that Floyd Mayweather doesn't have the same mindset, as he doesn't seem to take his opponent seriously. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the undefeated legend stated that he plans to put on a show against the YouTuber next month. He stated:

"I don't really know Deji, they just called me with the name... I'm sure he's a tough little guy, and we're going to give people some excitement... We're going to have fun, let's just say that. We're going to have fun."

Global Titans Fight Series @GlobalTitansFS



via



🥊 #MayweatherDeji

Sunday November 13

🏟 Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

🎟️ Tickets On Sale NOW! Floyd Mayweather says he’s going to KNOCK OUT Dejivia @TMZ_Sports Sunday November 13🏟 Coca-Cola ArenaDubai, United Arab Emirates🎟️ Tickets On Sale NOW! Floyd Mayweather says he’s going to KNOCK OUT Deji 👀via @TMZ_Sports 🥊 #MayweatherDeji 📅 Sunday November 13 🏟 Coca-Cola Arena🇦🇪 Dubai, United Arab Emirates🎟️ Tickets On Sale NOW! https://t.co/98Ju92wkkz

Poll : 0 votes