"He would beat me to bits" - Hafthor Bjornsson admits Tyson Fury would dominate him in sparring session

Hafthor Bjornsson is preparing to step inside the boxing ring with Eddie Hall. While there has been speculation around Bjornsson teaming up with Tyson Fury for his upcoming fight, 'The Mountain' has downplayed how a sparring session between him and 'The Gyspy King' would go.

During a recent interview with iFLTV's Andrew McCart, Hafthor Bjornsson said:

"He would beat me to bits but I would definitely take it and I would definitely learn and get better. The only downfall would be that I would get beaten. The good side is I would learn from it. Everytime you get beat, you get better. You know, I atleast believe that. I train with better guys and I get better. That's my mentality."

Hafthor Bjornsson met with Tyson Fury in December 2021 in Glasgow. The two boxers discussed joining forces for a training camp in the future.

Hafthor Bjornsson has also stated previously that he would be interested in a sparring session with 'The Gypsy King'.

Hafthor Bjornsson believes he will KO Eddie Hall within four rounds

Hafthor Bjornsson has been training hard for his grudge fight against Eddie Hall and is hoping to stop his rival within four rounds of their highly-anticipated bout.

During his interview with Andrew McCart, the Icelandic fighter said:

"I think I'll knock him out in the third or fourth round. I'm not too worried about when or how, I have said it in silly action when we are talking but I'm not too worried about when. I'm just focused on me, focused on getting as good as possible, and people can make predictions on how they're going to win fights. But at the end of the day when you're in the ring things can change very fast and you have to be quick to adjust even though you have a game plan because it might not work. You have to be very alert and ready for whatever happens."

Watch Hafthor Bjornsson's full interview with iFLTV in the video below:

Hafthor Bjornsson was originally scheduled to fight Eddie Hall on September 18th, 2021. However, Hall was forced out of the bout after suffering a bicep injury that required surgery.

Following Hall's withdrawal, Hafthor Bjornsson faced arm wrestling champion Devon Larratt, whom he defeated within a round. The exhibition bout was the third of Bjornsson's young career, and his first win. His current exhibition boxing record stands at 1-0-2.

