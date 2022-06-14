Has Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought for Rizin before?

It has been confirmed that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to throw his hat in the exhibition ring once more, this time against Rizin MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. This'll be the second time in his exhibition boxing career that he will fight under the Rizin banner.

Floyd Mayweather has been retired from full-time boxing for five years. He defeated the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao in a glittering 50-0 career.

Since 'Money' Mayweather's 50th win, a TKO against UFC star Conor McGregor, he has been a part of multiple exhibition matches. He faced Don Moore last month in Abu Dhabi, in a non-scored bout, returning from his 2021 showdown with YouTube and recent WrestleMania star Logan Paul.

In 2018, Floyd Mayweather secured a stoppage victory against the current RISE Kickboxing Featherweight Champion, Tenshin Nasukawa.

The fight took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on December 31st and ended via TKO. The result came after Nasukawa's corner waved off the fight following three subsequent knockdowns.

Mayweather is set to face Mikuru Asakura this September.

What can fans expect from the man set to face Floyd Mayweather?

At this point in time, fans know very little about the upcoming exhibition. Fans only know that Floyd Mayweather is fighting an opponent named Mikuru Asakura, and 'Money' will undoubtedly be the favorite heading into the clash.

Mikuru Asakura isn't an opponent to be scoffed at. The Rizin fighter boasts a 16-3 MMA record with one no contest.

The Rizin fighter is yet to hold a title in the Japanese fight promotion, but he has previously reigned as the RINGS 65KG and 70KG Champion. He has also challenged for Rizin gold on one occasion, losing out to Yutaka Saito for the Featherweight Championship.

However, he avenged that loss in his most recent fight, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Saito in December last year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far