Has Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul for a fight in the UK? 

Yes, Tommy Fury has called out Jake Paul to fight him in the UK. It is worth noting that the two had been scheduled to fight twice in the past. However, on both occasions, the fight fell apart.

It's safe to say that Tyson Fury's half-brother is still optimistic about his chances of fighting Jake Paul in the future. During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, 'TNT' spoke about fighting 'The Problem Child' in the UK. While suggesting that a fight between himself and Jake Paul could potentially bring in a crowd of 70,000, Tommy Fury said:

"I don't believe that there's anybody in this country that wouldn't come to this fight. I think over here that would break all records because Jake is very popular over here. You know, my popularity lies here in the UK. So yeah, I think definitely we could draw 70,000 for that."

It is worth noting that Fury is currently set to take on Paul Bamba on November 13 in Dubai. The fight will go down on the undercard of the Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout. Following a potential win over Bamba, fans can certainly expect to see 'TNT' call-out Jake Paul for a fight yet again.

Global Titans Fight Series @GlobalTitansFS



makes his father, Big John Fury wince during a pad work session.



TNT will bring that power into the ring against



🥊 #MayweatherDeji

Sunday November 13

🏟 Coca-Cola Arena

Dubai, UAE

🎟 Tickets On Sale NOW!

@daznboxing PPV DYNAMITE POWER! @tommytntfury makes his father, Big John Fury wince during a pad work session.TNT will bring that power into the ring against @bambajuice2 Sunday November 13🏟 Coca-Cola ArenaDubai, UAE🎟 Tickets On Sale NOW!@daznboxing PPV DYNAMITE POWER!@tommytntfury makes his father, Big John Fury wince during a pad work session. TNT will bring that power into the ring against @bambajuice2! 🥊 #MayweatherDeji 📅 Sunday November 13🏟 Coca-Cola Arena🇦🇪 Dubai, UAE🎟 Tickets On Sale NOW!📺 @daznboxing PPV https://t.co/ikkOCAgElY

Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul is not a fighter

During the same interview, 'TNT' made a bold statement about his potential fight against 'The Problem Child'.

Tommy Fury suggested that a fight between him and Paul would last as long as he wants it to last. However, he further claimed that only one clean shot from him would be enough to put down 'The Problem Child' because he's not a real fighter.

Upon being asked to comment on how long a potential fight between him and 'The Problem Child' would last, Tommy Fury said:

"However long I wanted it to last. But honestly I'll tell you this now yeah? The first clean shot that I land and I'm talking about clean shot. The first clean shot that lands, he [Paul] will be on the deck and he will not get up....I guarantee when I connect with 10oz gloves, he's going down and he's staying down because he's not a fighter."

Watch Tommy Fury's full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes