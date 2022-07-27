Hasim Rahman Jr. exclaims "f**k Jake Paul" after Paul crashes his Instagram live 

Jake Paul is known to try his best to get into the nerves of his opponents in the build-up to his fights. He recently lived up to that reputation, joining Hasim Rahman Jr.'s Instagram live during his media workout and talking trash to which 'Gold Blooded' replied by saying:

"F**k Jake Paul!"

Watch the video below:

'The Problem Child' is set to take on the first 'pro-boxer' of his career on 6 August. Interestingly, there has been a long-brewing rivalry between the two. Paul sparred with Hasim Rahman Jr. at the beginning of his boxing stint and the two have had harsh feelings for each other ever since.

Their rivalry is currently taking center stage as the two are set to headline the mecca of boxing Madison Square Garden on August 6 (Saturday). It will be interesting to see how Paul performs in what many people believe will be his toughest test so far.

Hasim Rahman Jr. believes Jake Paul "bought" his following

If there isn't already a lot of animosity between Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., 'Gold Blooded' has taken shots at the massive following 'The Problem Child' has built over the years and suggested that he "bought" it.

Hasim Rahman Jr. hasn't held back on his trash talk recently and is trying his best to pull down Paul as much as he can. During a recent interview with FightHype, 'Gold Blooded' talked about how 'The Problem Child' and his 15-year-old fans have nothing to do with the sport of boxing. He said:

"Most of his [Paul's] following is 15 [year-olds] and under. They ain't got nothing to do with this sport. I'm 100% sure that he bought his following, so he's a fraud. This isn't a follower sport, this sport will toll on you... I'm gonna prove to the world that Jake Paul's a liar, a scammer, a fraud, a phony and I feel blessed that I get to be the one to do it."

Watch the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far