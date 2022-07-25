Hasim Rahman Jr. gives honest opinion on 'Scammer' Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Lennox Lewis, Dana White, 'Model' Tommy Fury,' and others

Today on DAZN Boxing's YouTube channel, Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1, 6 KO's) was asked for one-word descriptions of many people; named in rapid succession by the hosts.

Here are the names thrown out by the hosts and Hasim Rahman Jr's responses:

(UFC President) Dana White: "Pu...scamcat"

Jake Paul: "Scammer"

James Morrison: "Champ"

Tommy Fury: "Model"

Hasim Rahman Sr: "Undisputed"

Logan Paul: ".......Ah crickets"

Hasim Rahman Jr: "Up Next"

Lennox Lewis: "GOAT"

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO's) has confirmed that sparring partner Rahman will be his opponent on August 6, after Tommy Fury (half-brother of Tyson Fury) withdrew from their scheduled bout for the second time, reportedly over a visa problem.

Jake Paul and older brother Logan Paul are social media sensations with an immense following on their YouTube channels. Logan recently claimed that his younger brother gets beat up by his sparring partners. But one suspects that their trash-talking is a ploy to increase their viewership.

Hasim Rahman Jr's boxing pedigree

Rahman is the son of Hasim Rahman Sr., who on April 22, 2001 scored a fifth-round TKO win against the 20-1 favorite Lennox Lewis for the unified WBC-IBF-OIBO Heavyweight Championship. It's considered one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

On November 17 of the same year, Rahman Sr. was KO'd in the fourth round by Lewis, who gained his revenge as well as the heavyweight titles.

The 31-year-old Rahman Jr won his first 12 fights and looked en route to another victory while fighting James Morrison, son of former WBO Heavyweight Champion Tommy Morrison, when he suffered a fifth-round TKO. 'Gold-Blooded' said that he expects Jake Paul to panic, and has vowed to knock him out.

Last week on The Porter Way Podcast, Rahman Jr. admitted that Jake Paul can take a punch and has a "legitimate" right hand. However, he said:

"Jake has no amateur experience- all his experiences come from the gym. So every time he's in the gym and sparring [his people are] hyping him up like this is a fight, so it's a fight to him. Come August 6, we're not sparring--it'll be serious."

