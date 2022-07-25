Is Floyd Mayweather's amateur rival training Hasim Rahman Jr. for the fight against Jake Paul? 

Hasim Rahman Jr. is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for his fight against heated rival Jake Paul. He’s calling upon big guns to get him ready for the big showdown on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

'Gold Blooded' has employed the services of legendary trainer Augie Sanchez.

The boxer from Maryland, son of the legendary heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, is fighting Paul to put an end to the YouTuber's undefeated pro-boxing record. With Sanchez's addition, he now has a solid camp set up.

Sanchez, while talking about the upcoming bout, told FightHype:

“I have known him for a lot of years. He came up to me and he wanted me to work with him on the strategic game plan for this fight and I took him on."

Here's the video interview:

Sanchez is famed as the last man to beat Floyd 'Money' Mayweather inside the squared circle. The pair fought four times at 125 pounds, and 'Vegas' was able to beat Mayweather only once, during the 1996 Olympic trials. Augie Sanchez has since transitioned into one of the best boxing trainers out there.

Augie Sanchez will train Rahman for the Paul fight

In 1996, Augie 'Kid Vegas' Sanchez turned to the pro ranks after a stellar career as an amateur. Out of his thirty-one fights, Sanchez won twenty-eight but also suffered three knockout losses. His last fight was against John Johnson, in which he got brutally knocked out in the first round.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission denied renewing his boxing license after the loss. Augie then turned to coaching and is now considered an exceptional coach. He has served as the coach for the United States Olympic boxing team as well.

"Gold-Blooded's corner will be much fortified with Sanchez’s presence. Augie Sanchez, along with Hasim Rahman, make for a great group of gameplan designers in the boxer's corner. The boxer is training at the DLX Boxing gym in Las Vegas.

The Maryland native was seen training with Sanchez during a pool noodle workout in Vegas. He will be looking to land a power shot early in the fight to shut Paul’s lights out. Do you think that the fight goes the distance? Tell us in comments.

