"I can't wait to see their faces after I punish this kid" - Hasim Rahman Jr. responds to Dana White's comments on him being cherry picked to fight Jake Paul

Hasim Rahman Jr. is looking to prove his naysayers wrong when he fights Jake Paul. Prior to their August 6th clash at Madison Square Garden, many voices have said that the heavyweight boxer is being used as cannon fodder for the YouTuber/ Disney star.

Following the UFC Long Island event at the post-fight press conference, Dana White wondered why Jake Paul wouldn't fight the man who just beat Rahman Jr. Hasim Rahman Jr. is coming off of his first loss, a TKO stoppage against James McKenzie Morrison this April.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani during The MMA Hour, Hasim Rahman Jr. indicated he is excited to prove people wrong in the coming weeks.

Prior to his Showtime pay-per-view main event clash in New York City, Hasim Rahman Jr. said:

"Dana White's not the only person. There's a few people I can't wait to see their faces after I punish this kid, because they know better. Tim Bradley, Eddie Hearn, Dana White, just to name a few. Their faces are going to be like 'Man, I knew it. I knew it.' But that's not what you said... I want everybody to stand on what they say after I punish this kid."

"He has heard that bell ring for a fight six times. It's mind-baffling to me, how they're saying he gonna knock me out... I know that comes because I lost my last fight. My last fight, I immediately took my opponent lightly. I didn't think [James McKenzie Morrison] was as good as he was. I think that if I hadn't, we'd have had a different result."

Watch the interview/ video below:

Hasim Rahman Jr.'s boxing pedigree

Rahman Jr. is 12-1 as a pro with six stoppage victories. He also had around 100 amateur fights, estimating in the interview above that fought between 88 and one hundred times before going pro.

This is the toughest test so far for the younger Paul brother, but he seems to be relishing the moment.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Hasim Rahman Jr. is going to learn a lesson from the content creator. Get your tickets now. ticketmaster.com/mvp-showtime-p… Hasim Rahman Jr. is going to learn a lesson from the content creator. Get your tickets now. ticketmaster.com/mvp-showtime-p… https://t.co/NasS19DKVv

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer (four KOs) and has finished every opponent that he has faced so far. 'The Problem Child' has progressed from competing against fellow content creators and basketball players to dispatching former mixed martial arts champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far