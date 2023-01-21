Logan Paul recently changed his mind on whether or not he would fight Andrew Tate and shared his reasoning.

Both Logan Paul and Andrew Tate are popular yet highly controversial internet personalities. They also are or were highly involved in the combat sports world in some shape or form. However, they still feel themselves stand opposed to their differing beliefs, and have continuously trash talked one another.

Having previously said he would not allow himself to provide a platform for Andrew Tate, Paul changed his stance during a chat with 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley:

"But then this motherf*cker starts talking a lot of sh*t, and that dog in me comes out, I'm like God Damn, maybe I would take the opportunity to platform him just for one night and turn his f*cking face inside out. Have him wheeled home on a gurney with his brother holding his hand, in the ambulance type sh*t. The thought of that is compelling. I like the idea of f*cking up Andrew Tate. So maybe I would platform him...I would fight Andrew Tate." - Logan Paul said (1:58-2:30)

Check out the full conversation here:

Tate was a professional kickboxer and holds a record of 79 wins and nine losses. He also has a 2-1 record in MMA. Logan has just one professional fight on his record, a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI. He also fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Logan Paul is currently recovering from an injury sustained at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan ventured into a new branch of sports last year when he debuted in WWE. He appeared at WrestleMania, teaming with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He has since wrestled twice more, a singles bout against The Miz and also challenging for the undisputed WWE title held by Roman Reigns.

During that bout, he gave the champ a run for his money but sustained a major knee injury that has since kept him out of action.

Reports recently emerged to say that WWE is hopeful Logan will make an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

