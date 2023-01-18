Backstage news on WWE's plans for Logan Paul on the road to WrestleMania

Fans might see YouTube megastar Logan Paul back on WWE programming before WrestleMania 39, as per the latest reports.

The social media megastar was last seen inside a WWE ring when he unsuccessfully took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel. In the aftermath of the event, Paul revealed that he had injured his leg. He made his debut in the company alongside The Miz at WrestleMania last year when they defeated the Mysterios.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), WWE is hopeful that Paul will be able to appear at the Royal Rumble on January 28. As to why they want him at the show, Sapp is uncertain at this time.

It's worth noting that PWInsider reported that the company wants an "all hands on deck" situation during Royal Rumble weekend, which would be an easy explanation as to why they want Paul in San Antonio.

There's always a chance that they want Paul at the event to set up his eventual match at WrestleMania 39. Sapp stated that the company is hopeful that he can start training for a future match soon.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful We have a big update on WWE's hopeful plans for Logan Paul coming to FightfulSelect.com today. We have a big update on WWE's hopeful plans for Logan Paul coming to FightfulSelect.com today. https://t.co/YhXbEBurUQ

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Logan Paul was injured in his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

The Maverick hasn't been seen on WWE programming since his match against Roman Reigns in November.

Following the matchup, Logan Paul revealed that he had torn several muscles and ligaments in his knee. Weeks later, it was revealed that the injury wasn't as severe as initially thought, and Paul believed he'd be good to go in time to compete at WrestleMania 39.

Amit 😇 @Amit_280501 This from Logan Paul against Roman Reigns!! 🤯 This from Logan Paul against Roman Reigns!! 🤯🔥 https://t.co/7bXKuXG78X

However, with WWE well and truly on the Road to WrestleMania, Paul's presence could be missed. It remains to be seen how far ahead of schedule The Maverick is on his road to recovery.

Who do you want to see Logan Paul face at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Do you want to see Logan Paul face John Cena at WrestleMania? Yes No 2 votes