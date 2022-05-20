"He ain't getting beat for a long time" - Tyson Fury shadowboxes in retirement

Tyson Fury stepped away from boxing after his knockout win over Dillian Whyte earlier this year. He has said that the decision was due to the 'politics' involved in getting big fights made.

Before his bout with Whyte, Fury wanted to fight both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk but was unable to secure either bout. He was instead ordered to defend his title against Whyte, who was the WBC's mandatory challenger.

Fury has not expressed any desire to return to the ring since then. However, he recently posted a video of himself shadowboxing outside. The video was shot by his father, John Fury, himself a former boxer. The senior Fury can be heard talking to the camera as he films. He says:

"He just can't stop training, this guy, can't get enough of it. He's on fire... he ain't getting beat for a long time this man. Look at this, he never stops - loves it. I'd say it's a DNA thing."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury shadowboxing while on holiday today as John Fury narrates: “He ain’t getting beat for a long time.” Tyson Fury shadowboxing while on holiday today as John Fury narrates: “He ain’t getting beat for a long time.”[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/4xqQnav7ot

There has been a lot of speculation that Fury will return to the ring. He has not yet vacated his title. The WBC has stated that it will give him the time he needs to come to a decision on the matter before stripping him of the belt.

Tyson Fury and retirement

Tyson Fury made his pro debut in 2008. He fought regularly until 2015, when he challenged Wladimir Klitschko, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world. In a shock upset victory, he won the fight and claimed the title. Following his bout with Klitschko, Fury stepped away from the ring for several years.

Prior to his bout with Klitschko, Fury stepped into the ring with Steve Cunningham, Derek Chisora, Christian Hammer, and Kevin Johnson. Johnson famously beat Bruce Seldon, a former world title-holder, who stepped into the ring with Mike Tyson in 1996. Johnson has had fights with many of the current top-level heavyweights, including Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Vitali Klitschko, and Daniel Dubois.

As Fury has stepped away from the ring in the past, it is possible that he will return to the ring again this time.

