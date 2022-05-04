"He genuinely believes he can beat Oleksandr Usyk" - Eddie Hearn on Canelo Alvarez's confidence

Canelo Alvarez is the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He has won world titles in four weight classes, from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

His most recent bout was against IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant, whom he stopped. His next bout will be against WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sports JOE that Canelo Alvarez believes that he could even beat Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"He genuinely believes he can beat Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title. He said to me, 'If you can make that fight at 1lb above cruiserweight (200lbs), I will beat him.'"

Oleksandr Usyk is a former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. He recently claimed four heavyweight world titles by defeating Anthony Joshua via unanimous decision in a 12-round title fight.

Following his victory over Plant, Canelo Alvarez was scheduled to challenge Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title. However, Makabu was ordered to defend his title against another challenger by the sanctioning body.

Instead, Alvarez will challenge Bivol at light heavyweight. It seems likely that the pound-for-pound great will continue to pursue fights at the higher weight class following his bout this weekend.

Canelo Alvarez is already a four-weight champion

Canelo Alvarez is a four-weight champion, having won belts in the light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight divisions. He claimed his light heavyweight title in 2018 after knocking out Sergey Kovalev, the WBO Champion.

Canelo won his first world title in 2011 after defeating Matthew Hatton at light middleweight. He won the middleweight title against Miguel Cotto in 2015 and a super middleweight title in 2018 after defeating Rocky Fielding.

Alvarez has won 16 world titles from various sanctioning bodies across his career. He currently holds the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight belts.

Alvarez also fought at welterweight for much of his early career. He won a number of regional titles in the division, including the WBO Latino welterweight title, the WBC–NABF welterweight title, and the WBA Fedecentro welterweight title (Central America).

