WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has made an interesting claim about his potential next opponent.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding a potential bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk recently and it looks like the fight might take place later this year in March. Ahead of his undisputed championship match against Usyk, Fury sat down for an interview with The Telegraph to discuss a variety of topics.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight title fight. Who would win? Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight title fight. Who would win? 👇 https://t.co/pU4VXNFQlS

During the interview, "The Gypsy King" spoke about the size advantage he has against Oleksandr Usyk. Interestingly, Fury believes Usyk won't be able to withstand the power he possesses and said (H/T BoxingScene):

"I don’t think he’s big enough and strong enough to stand up to the punches, and he’s a natural lighter man. When we were both younger, as amateurs, Usyk was a middleweight at the same time I was super heavyweight and weighed 110 kilos."

"It’s a challenge, but he’ll be running away like a little b**ch all night. And I will hunt him down and when I get hold of him he’ll be crushed."

Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua a "let down" to the United Kingdom

Fury and Anthony Joshua have had a long-running rivalry, and while the two have never fought each other, they don't shy away from taking shots at each other. The same happened recently when 'The Gypsy King' sat down for an interview with iFL TV.

During the interview, Tyson Fury expressed his disregard for Anthony Joshua and suggested that he's a "failure and let down" for the United Kingdom. While further claiming that 'AJ' had no courage to fight him, he said:

"One, I think that he's a sh*thouse and I'll say that to his face. Two, he has got no courage to fight me, and three, he is a failure and a let down to this country. No, it's not harsh, it's truthful."

"Until he steps in the ring with the Gypsy King, he can never ever redeem himself and if he never steps in the ring with the Gypsy King, then mark these words, coward! And if you've got anything to say about it mush, come and find me."

