Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua "a failure and let down" to the United Kingdom

Tyson Fury has always been quite vocal about his disregard for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The two have had a long-running rivalry and seemingly take every chance they get to take shots at each other.

It is worth noting that a fight between the two has come close to getting booked numerous times, but they have failed to make it happen. That happened recently as there was an attempt to make Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua for December. However, Joshua's team failed to come to terms and the fight fell through once again.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Tyson Fury expressed his disregard for Anthony Joshua, saying:

"One, I think that he's a sh*thouse and I'll say that to his face. Two, he has got no courage to fight me, and three, he is a failure and a let down to this country. No, it's not harsh, it's truthful. Until he steps in the ring with the Gypsy King, he can never ever redeem himself and if he never steps in the ring with the Gypsy King, then mark these words, coward! And if you've got anything to say about it mush, come and find me."

Watch the interview below:

Tyson Fury reveals that he is a very emotional man

'The Gypsy King' recently confessed to being a "soft-hearted" man during his appearance on RAW: The Fight Within podcast.

The persona that Tyson Fury carries might make it hard to believe that he could cry easily. However, upon being asked whether he'd describe himself as an emotional guy, Fury revealed that he could cry in two seconds:

“Very. Soft as s***. I can cry like that. Bang! Show any emotion and I’m in tears. I cried over Marley & Me, Ben Stiller, and the Labrador that died. I was in tears. I cried over The Notebook, I cry over all these girly little movies, I’m a crier. I’m not this big tough hard man that shows no emotion with a big bald head, a big weightlifter like I might appear. But I am a crier, I will cry in two seconds, not a problem, I’m soft-hearted.”

Watch the clip below:

