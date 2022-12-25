Reigning WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made an interesting confession during his recent interview with IFL TV.

While he might seem like a very tough guy from the outside, Fury has admitted to being quite the opposite. During the interview, 'The Gypsy King' spoke about how easy it is for him to cry and suggested that he could cry in two seconds.

Upon being asked whether he'd describe himself as an emotional person, Tyson Fury said:

“Very. Soft as s***. I can cry like that. Bang! Show any emotion and I’m in tears. I cried over 'Marley & Me', Ben Stiller, and the Labrador that died. I was in tears. I cried over 'The Notebook', I cry over all these girly little movies, I’m a crier."

Tyson Fury further stated:

"I’m not this big tough hard man that shows no emotion with a big bald head, a big weightlifter like I might appear. But I am a crier, I will cry in two seconds, not a problem, I’m soft-hearted.”

Watch the video below:

Who will Tyson Fury fight next?

Fury was last seen inside the squared circle earlier this month against Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout. After a rather comfortable win over his former two-time opponent, 'The Gypsy King' made his intentions of wanting to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title pretty clear.

There has been a lot of back and forth between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk over the past few months, and it looks like the fight might just happen. During a recent interview with Sky Sports, legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum spoke about the potential of making Fury vs. Usyk happen.

Interestingly, Bob Arum suggested that both fighters have agreed to fight each other without waiting for an interim bout. While suggesting that he's confident about making the fight happen, Arum said:

"So they want the fight. Both of them want the fight and so there'll be very little, if any, [messing] around. So we'll be able to make that happen. I'm very, very confident. As I said the fighters have both agreed to fight each other next without any interim fights."

Watch Bob Arum's full interview below:

