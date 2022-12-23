Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could cost even more than their previous outings, says Frank Warren

The massive collision between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could command a higher asking price.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his knockout victory over Derek Chisora in December. With that win, Fury moved to 3-0 in his series against 'Del Boy' and ended the rivalry on a high note.

Following the bout, the WBC Heavyweight Champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury and 'The Cat' were in talks to fight this month, but the latter turned the bout down due to a nagging injury sustained in his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

While their initial discussions didn't go well, they appear to be going great as of now. Both Usyk's manager and one of Fury's promoters, Bob Arum, have confirmed that the two have agreed to fight next, with the issue being where the bout will take place.

As of now, the matchup is yet to be finalized but is expected to be next February or March. Whenever the fight happens, fans might have to pay more than normal to watch the contest.

In an interview with TalkSport, Tyson Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, revealed:

“If they [the broadcaster] put up some sort of guarantees, then they’re looking to recover their guarantees, which will determine the price [of the pay-per-view]...The same as if Tyson would have fought Anthony Joshua, the price would go up. They are the two big money fights.”

What is the significance of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

While fans likely won't be pleased to see a price increase, Frank Warren is correct. Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is a massive money fight, and it's due to historical reasons.

The heavyweight division has long been the "money" division in boxing. Names such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Wladimir Klitschko, and now 'The Gypsy King' are household names.

One of the main reasons why the division has always attracted fans is the power that the fighters carry. Heavyweights can pull off an upset at any moment thanks to that, and it's difficult for any one fighter to rule the division for a long time.

Beyond that, it's near-impossible to have an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division. The last time that happened was Lennox Lewis, who was the unified champion over two decades ago when he defeated 'Iron Mike' Tyson.

However, that long drought will end when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight next year. The winner will not only rule the heavyweight division but make history when doing so.

