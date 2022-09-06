"He punched her like Mike Tyson" - Social media reacts to brutal street fight at Notting Hill Carnival

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been compared to the guy who punched a woman in a video that went viral recently. The clip of the street fight from Notting Hill Carnival has spread all across social media like wildfire.

In the video, the woman appears to be caught up in an altercation before a man intervenes. She then proceeded to slap him and what happened next made the video go viral. The man throws a single punch to the woman's face that floors her. While the woman is helped up by another woman, the man is pulled away by others.

Watch the video below:

Time to shut this down or move it to a field in the middle of nowhere and let them get on with it.



The video has brought out a wide array of reactions from social media. Take a look at some of them below:

"Omg he punched her like Mike tyson"

"I think I heard (Micheal Jackson) you rocked my world"

"Equal rights equal fights"

"Thats just shameful"

"Home girl has a strong chin. That was a solid connecting right cross that landed on the chin. And she got up way before the 10 count! Don't hit men women and not expect to get hit back."

Mike Tyson shuts down the possibility of fighting again

'Iron Mike' has once again confirmed that his boxing career is over. The 56-year-old hasn't fought since November 2020. His exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. was the first time he entered the ring since 2005.

Following his exhibition match, there has been constant speculation surrounding Tyson's potential return to the ring against the likes of Logan and Jake Paul. However, nothing came to fruition and it looks like 'Iron Mike' is done for good.

During a recent interview with NewsMax, Mike Tyson discussed a variety of topics and also spoke about the possibility of him making a return to the ring. He suggested that his boxing career was over and stated:

"The boys want to fight with me for 100 million dollars, but I think I'll never do something like that again. I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Then some people took it to another level and only wanted it for financial reasons, so the fun was over."

Watch the full interview below:

