"He's always been hating" - Errol Spence Jr. gets real on his beef with Terrence Crawford's coach Brian McIntyre

American professional boxer Errol Spence Jr. sheds light on his beef with Terence Crawford's coach, Brian McIntyre. Boxing reporter Michael Benson, while quoting Spence on the matter, tweeted:

"Errol Spence on his rivalry with Terence Crawford's trainer Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre: "Big Cheeto man's always hating. He's always been hating since day one. He's trying to be humble now, but he already knows it ain't like that."

Check out the tweet below:

This outburst from Spence against McIntyre is coming at a time when his bout against Terance Crawford is just around the corner. The duo is scheduled to compete against each other in a highly anticipated undisputed welterweight title bout. Crawford moved up to the welterweight division in 2018 and clinched the WBO welterweight championship in June 2018 by defeating Jeff Horn.

Both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been going back and forth against each other ever since. They will finally lay hands on each other in a squared circle on July 29, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States of America.

Abel Sanchez believes Errol Spence Jr. is too big and young for Terence Crawford

Abel Sanchez has weighed in on the upcoming boxing bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

According to the former trainer, Sanchez, Spencer has too much size and youth on his side against Crawford, which could swing the momentum in his favor in the scheduled bout. Sanchez also brought up Crawford's body frame in the conversation and opined that he could be fighting a few pounds lower in the division that is best suited for him:

“I think Terence is a good fighter, but 140 lbs is his weight with great welterweights that I think Errol is. I think half the fight will be very tactical, with both guys having each other try to make a mistake, but I just see Errol pulling away because of his size, his youth, and because of his skills." [Boxing News 24]

Watch the video below (3:37):