"He's a generational talent" - Jamel Herring on Shakur Stevenson

Jamel Herring was stopped by Shakur Stevenson in October, six months after succesfully defending his WBO Junior Lightweight title against Carl 'the Jackal' Frampton.

Stevenson put on a dominant display in October, displaying incredible speed and technical ability. Herring, who will return to the ring this Saturday, recently told Boxing Scene that he does not feel bad about his loss to the younger fighter.

"I think he can be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters out there in today’s generation. Shakur, let’s be honest, he’s a generational talent. That’s why I don’t lose any sleep or beat myself up mentally for coming up short against Shakur Stevenson."

In April, Stevenson put on yet another tremendous performance against Oscar Valdez and claimed the WBC and The Ring Junior Lightweight titles. Herring will face Jamaine Ortiz this weekend.

Fightgame @futurefightsnew Fight finish Shakur Stevenson Vs jamel Herring Boxing 🥊 WBO Super featherweight Title fight new Fight finish Shakur Stevenson Vs jamel Herring Boxing 🥊 WBO Super featherweight Title fight new https://t.co/vX0Dz0rzHl

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson

Jamell Herring went into his bout with Shakur Stevenson with a record of 23-2. Stevenson had a record of 16-0. He is currently the WBC, WBO, and The Ring champion in his division.

Boxing News @BoxingNewsED Shakur Stevenson delivered an impressive performance to overwhelm Jamel Herring in 10 rounds and relieve him of his WBO super-featherweight belt in Atlanta.

“Around the fifth round, I was landing everything and then he started trying to come on," Stevenson said. Shakur Stevenson delivered an impressive performance to overwhelm Jamel Herring in 10 rounds and relieve him of his WBO super-featherweight belt in Atlanta.“Around the fifth round, I was landing everything and then he started trying to come on," Stevenson said. https://t.co/RhQtqJZIr8

Following his victory over Carl Frampton in early 2021, the latter retired from the ring. Frampton, at the tail-end of a successful career, decided to turn it in rather than fade away. Herring, who is in his mid-thirties, soon found himself in the ring with a younger fighter.

Stevenson is currently being promoted as the next pound-for-pound great. He exploded onto the scene in 2017 after winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Though he had 16 wins under his belt, Herring was his first elite-level test in the ring.

The young New Jersey fighter proved his mettle by taking control of the fight early on. His hands were faster and his placement was precise. In addition, his footwork and ring generalship was on a level above the champion's. He took his time as he worked his way to a 10th-round stoppage.

After defeating Jamel Herring, Stevenson then challenged the best-ranked fighter in the division, Oscar Valdez. By winning that bout as well, he proved his worthiness once again.

Check out the Top Rank highlights for Shakur Stevenson vs Jamel Herring here:

