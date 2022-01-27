"Fury is the one that's decided he doesn't wanna fight Usyk" - Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury does not want to face Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has put Tyson Fury on blast, claiming he does not want to fight Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Gypsy King' is currently preparing for his next fight in February or March this year. With no confirmed foe yet, there has been a lot of talk of potential opponents to fight the WBC Heavyweight Champion. At this point, it seems as though 'The Gypsy King' will take on anyone he can get.

However, Fury's goal remains the same, to win back all his heavyweight titles. Fury originally looked set to take on Anthony Joshua, thinking 'AJ' would dispose of Oleksandr Usyk back in September 2021. However, Usyk caused a major upset by beating Anthony Joshua in his own backyard. Joshua immediately signed the rematch looking to exact revenge on the Ukrainian.

This meant 'The Gypsy King' would have to wait until after the rematch to fight Joshua or Usyk for the belts. In the meantime, he successfully defended his titles against Deontay Wilder.

Recently, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Anthony Joshua potentially stepping aside to let Fury fight Usyk for undisputed champion status so he can challenge the winner afterwards.

Amidst talks of a potential fight between Oleksandr Usyk and 'The Gypsy King', Hearn has revealed why the fight will not take place:

"But the reality is that Tyson Fury is the one that has decided really, that he doesn't want to fight Usyk next. Whether he told you that or not, that is the truth. He was not willing to fight Oleksandr Usyk next, for undisputed."

Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury's true intentions

In the same interview, Hearn spoke about Tyson Fury's true intentions and why he feels the fight will not take place. According to Hearn, Fury will look to take on Dillian Whyte in his next fight.

Fury will get to fight in the UK again in an all-British battle for the WBC title and Dillian Whyte will get his long-awaited title shot against his former training partner. The winner of this clash will then likely look to challenge the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II.

Dillian Whyte now stands between 'The Gypsy King' and his quest to win back his titles and once again reign supreme over the heavyweight division.

