Here are Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s only losses

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record of 50-0-0. He had wins over the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Zab Judah, Marcos Maidana, Arturo Gatti, Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton, Shane Mosley, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather turned pro in 1996, following a controversial loss in the semifinals of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Mayweather had a record of 38-6-0 when he transitioned to the professional circuit. The Olympic loss was the final defeat of his career.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s amateur losses - an overview

Floyd Mayweather Jr. began boxing at a very young age, as he was born into a boxing family. His father and two of his uncles were professional boxers who stepped into the ring with the likes of Julio César Chávez and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Mayweather's first amateur bout was in 1987, when he was 11-years-old. He weighed in at 67lbs. In 1993, Mayweather won the National Golden Gloves Tournament, defeating Eric Morel in the final bout. Morel went on to a professional career, retiring in 2012 with a record of 46-4-0.

Mayweather won his first 12 amateur bouts. He lost six fights between 1994 and 1996. The first fight he lost, in November 1994, was against Martin Castillo in Castillo's debut bout. Castillo went on to a successful professional career, with a record of 35-4-0. Mayweather's second loss came the following January against Carlos Navarro. Navarro turned professional in 1996 and won a WBU World Title in 1998.

Mayweather won his next five bouts before stepping into the ring with Noureddine Medjhoud at the AIBA World Championships in 1995. Medjhoud defeated Mayweather but does not appear to have gone on to a successful amateur or professional career. Mayweather lost his next fight against Tigran Uzlyan in Moscow. Uzlyan had a minor professional career, taking five bouts between 1992 and 2002.

In 1996, Mayweather lost to Augie Sanchez in his third bout at the Olympic trials. He had previously beaten Sanchez at Nationals the year before. His next fight was with Carlos Navarra, who he beat. He then faced Sanchez two more times, both of which saw Mayweather emerge victorious. Sanchez turned pro later that year and retired with a record of 28-3 in 2001, challenging Naseem Hamad for the WBO Featherweight Title in 2000.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s final loss came at the Olympic Games. He won his first three bouts, including a fight with Lorenzo Aragon of Cuba, but lost to Serafim Todorov in the semi-finals. As a result, he was awarded a bronze medal. However, the decision is widely considered a robbery. Todorov retired with an amateur record of 96-14.

