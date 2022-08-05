Liam Smith vs. Hassan Mwakinyo tickets are up for sale: Here's how to buy them

British super-welterweight Liam Smith is set to make his second in-ring appearance against Hassan Mwakinyo on September 3. The super welterweight showdown is set to be hosted in the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, UK. The event will be televised on Sky Sports.

The event is being promoted by BOXXER and fans can head over to the official website to get tickets using two platforms: Ticketmaster and Ticketquarter. Prices at the time of publishing this article range from £47.30 for the cheapest seats to £282.50 for frontrow seats.

Liam Smith aims to take back his spot at the top with a win over Hassan Mwakinyo

This is Liam “Beefy” Smith's 17th time fighting in his native city of Liverpool. Smith returns to the squarred circle to take on the 40th ranked super welterweight Hassan Mwakinyo. Mwakinyo rides a 10-fight winning streak heading into Liverpool. The Tanzanian last defeated former unified world champion Julius Indongo in his home country with a fourth-round TKO. The last time Mwakinyo fought in Liverpool, he shocked Sam Egginton via second-round TKO.

The 27-year-old will look to upset the surging former super welterweight champion. He is riding a two-fight TKO streak into the bout. The boxer last beat Jessie Vargas at Madison Square Garden via a 10th round TKO. In the process, he won the vacant WBO Inter-Continental light-middleweight title. Liam Smith is currently ranked in the top five list of the super welterweight listings of three major boxing sanctioning bodies.

The boxer is 14 years into his career at this point and has held two world titles over the span. He lost his WBO super welterweight title when he was knocked out by Canelo Alvarez in 2016. It was the boxer's first professional defeat, but he has registered an 8-2 record since then.

The card will also feature British light-heavyweights Dan Azeez and Shakan Pitters. Azeez is the first and only British light-heavyweight to capture all British Boxing Board of Control domestic titles.

He will put his title on the line against Pitters. Azeez would like to continue his four-fight knockout streak with his latest scheduled showing.

