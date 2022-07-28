Liam Smith set to face Hassan Mwakinyo in his first boxing event for BOXXER on Sky Sports

Liam Smith is set to return to the boxing ring at the M&S Bank arena for the first time under the new partnership of BOXXER on Sky Sports. The Liverpudlian will face off in his home city against Hassan Mwakinyo on September 3.

It was revealed at the start of July that Smith would be parting ways with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to join Ben Shalom at BOXXER. The promotional company is, of course, partnered with Sky Sports, who will broadcast Smith vs. Mwakinyo.

The 34-year-old took to social media to announce his next fight, where he captioned the post:

"September 3rd, back at the M&S Bank arena, looking forward to being back there. Will have a number for tickets tomorrow, but if you want to get them online, the link is in my [Instagram] bio. Let’s go."

The event will also host Dan Azeez and Adam Azim.

It was rumored that Smith could potentially face Chris Eubank Jr. next. However, it seems likely that the fellow Brit will face Conor Benn in an ultimate domestic bout. Nonetheless, if Smith and Eubank Jr. both come out of their fights with victories, a matchup could be a likely scenario.

Liam Smith vs. Hassan Mwakinyo - A closer look at the boxing contest

The Brit will be entering the bout with an impressive and experienced 31-3-1 (draw) record, with 18 knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, his opponent has a record of 20-2 with 14 victories coming before the final bell.

This gives the Tanzanian a 63.64% knockout rate compared to Smith's 51.43%. Both men have faced defeats in their careers but they have both only been stopped once before the final bell.

The stand-out name on Mwakinyo's resume is England's Sam Eggington, who the 27-year-old defeated in 2018 via technical knockout. Smith, on the other hand, has an abundance of talent on his resume, which is why he is known on a global scale.

The Liverpudlian is a former world champion and has faced the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Fowler, Jessie Vargas and also Sam Eggington.

