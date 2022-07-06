"He's going to be in some monster fights and hopefully Sky can be involved" - Ben Shalom excited for Deontay Wilder's return

Deontay Wilder's return to the boxing ring looks set to be confirmed in the coming months. The heavy-handed American last appeared in his trilogy bout against Tyson Fury in October 2021.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom has revealed his excitement for the return of Wilder.

While doing an interview with SecondsOut, Shalom was asked if he'd be interested in bringing Wilder onto a Sky Sports event in the future, to which he replied:

"Yeah, I'd love to. It's great to have him back in the division, he's going to be in some monster fights and hopefully Sky can be involved. Joseph Parker would love to fight Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte I'm sure would love to fight Deontay Wilder."

Shalom added:

"It's great to have him back in the mix. Sky is a monster platform and the US fighters love to be on Sky, it has a massive influence globally... I expect some big, big fights to be made in the next six months."

'The Bronze Bomber' could consider a move against the likes of Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte, but there's yet to be confirmation on the former champion's return date.

What fights are available to Deontay Wilder on Sky Sports?

As Ben Shalom highlighted, Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte would be very interested in a matchup against Wilder. Both heavyweights, who fight on Sky Sports, could create an intriguing clash for the American.

Whyte is coming off the back of a defeat against Tyson Fury and will be looking for another big fight next. The Brit may also be waiting to see the result of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua to potentially face the loser.

Parker lost his WBO Heavyweight Title in 2018 to Joshua but took the former Olympian all the way to the scorecards.

Now that Parker has signed with Sky Sports and BOXXER, he will be eager to gain as many big contests as he can. 'The Bronze Bomber' would be more than tempting for the New Zealander.

