"He's such a ferocious puncher" - Carl Frampton advises Joe Joyce to stay away from Deontay Wilder

On July 2, Joe Joyce returned to the ring after a year away. The 'Juggernaut' faced Christian Hammer inside Wembley Arena, London, where he defeated his opponent via knockout.

The Brit was caught with many shots but continued to push forward, securing a fourth-round technical knockout. The German was dropped four times before the referee waved the fight to an end.

With Joe Joyce looking to chase a title shot and fight against the division's biggest names, former world champion Carl Frampton has expressed his opinions. After Joyce's victory, the Scotsman was asked by Fight Hub TV about the British heavyweight's next fight, to which he replied:

"People talk about, 'What fight next?'. I think the only one that you maybe try and stay away [from], because he does get hit so clean, is [Deontay] Wilder."

Frampton then went on to add:

"He's such a ferocious puncher, but I think Joe gives every single heavyweight on the planet a hard fight. That even includes the big man, the guy at the top, Tyson Fury. Just because of how tough he is and how he fights."

Deontay Wilder is widely considered to be one of the sport's hardest ever hitters. The American holds brutal power in his punches. Joyce, meanwhile, is often caught with many shots, despite proving to have a strong chin.

Joe Joyce vs. Deontay Wilder - A potential heavyweight clash

Deontay Wilder hasn't been in the ring since 2021, where he was defeated in his trilogy against Tyson Fury. The American was brutally finished by the heavyweight champion in the eleventh round.

Despite suffering two losses and a draw to 'The Gypsy King', the 36-year-old is still one of the division's most highly rated fighters. Wilder has hurt all of his opponents, including Fury.

'The Bronze Bomber' holds devastating power, which is why he is a problem for any heavyweight in the world. Joe Joyce, on the other hand, has also proven to be an elite heavyweight who holds strong punch power too.

It would certainly set up an intriguing affair. However, Joyce may look to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 before potentially facing Wilder.

