Joe Joyce vs Christian Hammer - Preview and statistical comparison

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer is set to take place on July 2 at the Wembley Arena in London. Both men will be competing for the WBC Silver Heavyweight title and the WBO International Heavyweight title. Joyce likely hopes to face the winner of the huge match-up between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Uysk.

The 'Juggernaut' will enter the ring with an undefeated record of 13-0 with 12 knockouts to his name, giving him a 92.31% knockout rate.

Hammer is an experienced heavyweight at European level, as he's held the WBO European heavyweight title three times in his professional career. The 34-year-old holds a record of 27-9 with 17 of his victories coming before the bell, giving him a knockout rate of 47.22%.

The Brit has yet to be beaten as a professional, although has had significantly fewer fights than his opponent. Hammer, however, has faced defeat nine times as a professional, with 4 of them coming by knockout.

Some of Christian Hammer's notable losses have come against Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin, Luis Ortiz, and Hughie Fury.

Both men are orthodox fighters, but the 36-year-old has a clear height advantage over his counterpart. Joyce stands at 6'6", while Hammer is only 6'2". The Brit also enjoys a 2-inch reach advantage.

The odds are almost certainly in Joyce's favor; however, despite being younger, the German is a proven competitor who has more overall experience as a professional than Joyce.

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer odds

According to Odds Checker, the Brit stands as the notable favorite for the heavyweight matchup.

Joe Joyce has a 1/33 chance of beating his German opponent, with 8/1 odds of it being via knockout in the sixth or seventh round. Meanwhile, Hammer has a 16/1 chance of winning on foreign soil, including 150/1 odds of winning by knockout.

Odds Checker have a draw being a 33/1 chance of happening, and considering both men have a history of landing heavy shots, that looks very unlikely.

