"Joe Joyce's career doesn't revolve around Parker" - Frank Warren opens up on the collapse of Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker

Joe Joyce is set to make his fourteenth professional appearance on July 2 against Christian Hammer at Wembley Arena. The British heavyweight was expected to face former WBO Heavyweight Champion Joseph Parker but the original clash was canceled and then negotiations broke down.

With a huge rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua looming, the 'Juggernaut' is the mandatory to challenge the winner. However, he must first get past his German counterpart on Saturday night.

Queensberry Boxing promoter Frank Warren was doing an interview with iFL TV, where he spoke about the collapse of Joyce vs. Parker. He was asked why the fight fell through and if it was because Warren kept changing the deal, to which he replied:

"The deal was done so it's a load of b******. He [Parker] sent me a text yesterday [saying], 'Frank, how are you? Hope all is well, can we still make the fight happen?' I sent him back, 'Not on Sky, we can't.'"

Warren then added:

"The deal was done, the contract was there, they didn't want to do it and I don't want to keep banging on about it because Joe Joyce is the number one, he's the British fighter. I'm not making this all about a guy from New Zealand. Let Sky do whatever they're gonna do with him and good luck to them... Joe Joyce's career doesn't revolve around Parker."

If Joyce can surpass his next hurdle with Christian Hammer on July 2, he will likely have to wait patiently for the result of the heavyweight title clash in August.

Why have the networking deals affected the Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker fight?

The heavyweight clash was all but complete with many contracts signed and a gentleman's handshake between Frank Warren and Joseph Parker. However, the day before the official fight announcement, it was revealed that Parker had signed a deal with Sky and BOXXER.

This put a major spanner in the works as the teams spent weeks negotiating deals to finalize the fight.

The New Zealander chose to sign with Ben Shalom on Sky Sports because he was offered a more tempting deal. This ultimately resulted in the fight breaking down due to Warren and Queensberry Boxing being partnered with BT Sport.

Shalom claimed that he offered Joe Joyce £1.2 million to fight Parker on Sky Sports, while doing an interview with iFL TV.

