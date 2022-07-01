"People forget that I had to fight before" - Joe Joyce opens up on his amateur fight against Anthony Joshua

British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Joe Joyce are preparing for their upcoming fights as 'Juggernaut' faces Christian Hammer on July 2. 'AJ' will enter his rematch against Oleksandr Uysk on August 20, with the winner expected to face Joyce, who's the mandatory challenger.

The rivalry between the two Brits has grown in recent months as the clash looks to be on the cards soon. To further this, a video of 'AJ' dominating Joyce in a spar was leaked, and the 'Juggernaut' suspects it to have been released by Joshua's team.

In an interview with Boxing Social, Joyce spoke about his domestic rival and said:

"He's a good guy and that, but it's just frustrating the way his career's progressed and mine has been difficult. [...] Then him or his team are leaking the footage of sparring when it was very one-sided and the fight we had as amateurs. People forget that I had to fight before [fighting AJ], I had to fight twice that night and he only had to fight me once."

The heavyweights sparred many times in the team GB camp, where Joyce has claimed to have also gotten the better of his opponent.

Joshua stopped the 36-year-old in the first round when they competed as amateurs. The night's winner, however, was much fresher as Joyce fought in a contest just before facing 'AJ'.

Watch Joyce's full interview below:

Joe Joyce's prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2

The 'Juggernaut' competed against Oleksandr Usyk as an amateur and was defeated over five rounds. Joyce has also shared the ring multiple times with Anthony Joshua as they trained together in the team GB camp.

With the 36-year-old looking to face the winner of the heavyweight title clash, he has predicted how he thinks the contest will play out. In the interview with Boxing Social, Joyce said:

"That's an intriguing fight. It would be good if 'AJ' beats him, but it's such a big ask because Usyk's such a skilled fighter. [...] It's interesting to see which way it'll go, whether it'll be repeat or revenge."

Joyce then added:

"It's a tough one. I'd say Usyk again will probably get the victory, but I'm not writing off 'AJ' because he's got a puncher's chance and he's got a big punch."

Anthony Joshua is undoubtedly the underdog going into his rematch with the Ukrainian. However, as Joyce highlighted, the Brit has heavy hands. If the former two-time Heavyweight Champion can land a big shot, he will likely retake hold of his World Titles.

Watch Joyce vs. Usyk as amateurs below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far