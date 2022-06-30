"I think that's one that we have to have" - Anthony Joshua on potential fight against Tyson Fury

Many are awaiting to see if Tyson Fury makes a u-turn on his retirement claims after the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch. The two heavyweights will headline their event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 20.

'The Gypsy King' made a statement demanding half a billion dollars to return to the ring against Oleksandr Usyk and has since stuck to his claim.

Fellow countryman Anthony Joshua, however, believes that if he defeats the Ukrainian in the summer, it will tempt Fury back into the ring. While doing an interview with Gareth A. Davies for talkSPORT, 'AJ' responded to being asked if he would want to face Fury:

"100%. I think that's one that we have to have, but however he feels is how he feels [about retirement]. He's a fighting man so if someone calls him out, he'll be straight back out."

Joshua was then asked to send a message to Fury, in which he said:

"I hope you're good, family is good, wife's good, kids are good, dad's good. Respect on all you've achieved, well done."

The former Olympian showing respect for his rival is fairly rare, however Fury repaid the favor by returning in kind in a video on his social media. The champion urged people to get off Joshua's back and show him more respect for his achievements.

Watch Joshua's full interview here:

Would Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury be the biggest fight in boxing?

As stated by Gareth A. Davies in his interview with 'AJ', Eddie Hearn has claimed that a domestic heavyweight matchup would be the biggest fight in boxing history.

It's certainly one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups alongside Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. The showdown would fill out Wembley Stadium in the UK and would likely smash many records.

Regardless of the titles and the result of Usyk and Joshua, the domestic fight would still be huge. The sticking point is the financial demands from 'The Gypsy King'. However, he has made many statements that he's not stood by.

To further this, if the Ukrainian defeats 'AJ' once again, it is more likely that the WBC Champion will clash with the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion in an undisputed match. Ultimately Joshua is only 32-years-old, while Fury is only a year older so there's still time for the heavyweights to clash in their primes.

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview here:

