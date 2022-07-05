"Jarrell’s ready to follow in Tyson’s footsteps and KO Whyte" - Dmitry Salita eager to see Jarrell Miller vs. Dillian Whyte

Jarrell Miller returned to boxing on June 23 against Ariel Esteban Bracamonte and won via unanimous decision. Promoter Dmitry Salita has expressed his eagerness to see a matchup between the American and Dillian Whyte.

'Big Baby' Miller has only recently returned to the squared circle following numerous failed drug tests. This was seen when he was scheduled to face Anthony Joshua in 2019 and then again in 2020 when he was expected to fight Jerry Forrest.

With the American looking to climb his way back towards the top of the competitive division, a clash against Dillian Whyte would gain back a lot of relevance to his name.

In an interview with Lord Ping, Dmitry Salita claimed that a clash between Miller and Whyte would be a hugely exciting affair:

"I believe Jarrell Miller vs. Dillian Whyte has the potential to be one of the most explosive fights in the heavyweight division... Jarrell is happy to go to the UK, which has become the center of heavyweight boxing. He loved the camp with Tyson Fury. He also enjoyed working with SugarHill Steward, Fury’s trainer."

While Tyson Fury was in training camp preparing for his domestic fight against Whyte last April, Miller was invited onto the team to spar for the champion.

Salita has now revealed that 'Big Baby' may be interested in joining up with Fury's well-respected trainer SugarHill Steward due to enjoying the training sessions.

Jarrell Miller vs. Dillian Whyte - A potential heavyweight clash

A matchup between the two heavy-hitters would be an intriguing contest. As of right now, however, it is very unlikely.

Miller has only just returned to the ring for the first time in four years and there's still a lot of question marks over his legitimacy. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has still not forgiven him for his past drug test failures.

Additionally, the British promoter has stated that he will never work with the American again, which puts this matchup in doubt. Hearn is currently Dillian Whyte's promoter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far