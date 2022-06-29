"I'm happy to get in the ring with him" - Joe Joyce on potential fight with Dillian Whyte after talks with Joseph Parker fall through

Joe Joyce will return to the ring on July 2 against Christian Hammer at Wembley Arena in London. The Brit was expected to be involved in a matchup with Joseph Parker but the talks have once again broken down.

Joyce and Parker were set to face off in July, but Parker's trainer Andy Lee had to step away due to his wife expecting a baby. It then looked to be rescheduled for September but the New Zealander signed a deal with Sky Sports, making the negotiations even more difficult.

The clash against Hammer will be the Brit's next bout. Dillian Whyte's defeat to Tyson Fury in late April could open the door to a potential domestic fight.

While doing an interview with iFL TV, Joyce was asked if he'd be interested in fighting Whyte after Hammer, to which he replied:

"Yeah, [I'm] definitely open to that, it's a great fight. He's been mandatory for countless days but maybe needs a tune-up before that. I'm happy to get in the ring with him, I think it's a great fight."

Joyce then added:

"I think you want to see it, everyone wants to see it, so let's make that if the [Joseph] Parker situation doesn't pan out."

With a matchup against Parker looking very unlikely for Joyce due to network deals, a clash against Whyte would arguably be even bigger.

Whyte will be looking to rectify his mistakes from his fight against the heavyweight champion and aim to redeem himself in the heavyweight rankings. Joyce, on the other hand, will be eager to add another high-profile name to his resume in order to secure a title challenge.

Joe Joyce vs. Dillian Whyte - A potential domestic thriller

Dillian Whyte is one of the most highly regarded heavyweights in the division as he's competed against some of the sport's biggest names. The Brit was the mandatory challenger for the WBC Title for almost five years before he got his chance against Tyson Fury.

'The Body Snatcher' holds a record of 28-3 with 19 of his wins being via knockout, giving him a knockout rate of 61.29%. His wins include the likes of Alexander Povetkin, Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora twice.

Joyce, on the other hand, still holds his unbeaten status with a record of 13-0 with 12 of his victories coming before the bell. The former European Heavyweight Champion has a knockout percentage of 92.31%.

