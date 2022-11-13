How many fights has Floyd Mayweather competed in since retiring from professional boxing?

Floyd Mayweather is arguably the greatest fighter to have ever stepped foot inside a boxing ring. 'Money' reigned supreme during his time and retired from pro-boxing with a perfect record of 50-0 back in 2017 after his bout against Conor McGregor.

However, Mayweather hasn't stopped fighting since then and has competed in four exhibition bouts. The first was in 2018 against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. 'Money' made it a rather short outing and knocked his opponent out in the first round of the fight.

Floyd Mayweather's second exhibition bout came over two years later against Logan Paul in June 2021. The fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. 'The Maverick' was quite surprisingly able to take 'Money' the full eight rounds and there was no winner announced at the end of the bout.

Watch Inside Mayweather vs. Paul: Miami below:

Mayweather returned to the boxing ring for his third exhibition bout earlier this year in May to take on his former sparring partner Don Moore. Like his exhibition against Logan Paul, he went the distance with Moore and there was no winner announced at the end of the fight.

Floyd Mayweather then went on to fight Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura for his second exhibition of the year in September and won the fight via a second-round TKO.

Is Floyd Mayweather fighting this weekend?

Mayweather will be returning to the boxing ring this weekend to take on British YouTuber Deji. The exhibition will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13.

Mayweather is expected to have a short night out against Deji as the Brit is still a novice in the sport of boxing. 'ComedyShortsGamer' has had just three amateur bouts and one pro-fight so far. Moreover, he was on a three-fight losing streak before finally getting his first victory in his maiden pro-boxing bout against fellow YouTuber Fousey in August this year.

While the main event is expected to be rather one-sided, there are a number of exciting matchups on the card, including Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba, Anthony Taylor vs. Jack Fincham, and Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Pempreh, to name a few.

