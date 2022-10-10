Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Time, date, venue, full fight card, how to watch, PPV details, and latest betting odds 

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji is a fight that no one in the boxing world expected. The pair are officially set to face off on November 13 in an exhibition match at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This will be 'Money' Mayweather's third exhibition fight of the year following his victory over Mikuru Asakura last month and another exhibition fight against Don Moore earlier this year.

His opponent Deji, on the other hand, recently secured his first win in four matches after losing his first three fights consecutively. He put on an impressive performance against American YouTuber Fousey. He secured the win at the O2 Arena on the undercard of KSI vs. Swarmz.

Nonetheless, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fight.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Time, Date, and Location

Date: 13 November 2022

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Time: Main event starts at around 1 am in Dubai, which is 10 pm UK time, and 5 pm EST.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji?

Neither the broadcasting partner, nor the PPV prices, for the fight has been announced yet. Mayweather's last Global Titans fight series was broadcast on the Front Row streaming platform, whose logo was also on the official fight announcement poster.

Mayweather vs. Deji fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - catchweight

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba

Bobby Fish vs. Boateng Prempeh

Harley Benn vs TBD

Jack Fincham vs TBD

Mayweather vs. Deji latest betting odds

The official odds for the fight between 'Money' Mayweather and Deji have not been released yet. However, speculative odds for the fight place the 45-year-old as the -1000 favorite, with Deji being the +700 underdog. For the YouTuber, this is the toughest fight of his entire career to date.

He takes on a former multi-division world champion, who has remained unbeaten for over two decades, which is the age difference between the pair. Despite being much older than the Brit, 'Money' hasn't shown any signs of slowing down with age in his fights. In fact, in his most recent fight, he knocked out an opponent much younger than him in just two rounds.

'Comedy Shorts Gamer' will go into this fight as the overwhelming underdog, and for good reason. An upset by him would likely be the greatest upset in the history of sport. Additionally, a victory will certainly slingshot him to stardom and set him up for another huge bout.

