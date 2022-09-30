Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather London, Las Vegas, and Dubai press conference dates announced 

Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather is set to take place live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13. The British YouTuber, whose real name is Olajide Daniel Olatunji, is making a big leap in competition by fighting arguably the greatest boxer of all time. 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' announced the fight earlier this week, shortly after securing his first win in the boxing ring.

The Brit has fought inside the ring four times in total and has lost three of his 4 fights. A little over a month before his fight against Mayweather, 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' announced the official dates for the fight's press conference, which will take place in London, Las Vegas, and Dubai:

"Face to Face for the first time @GlobalTitansFS #MayweatherDeji press conference details. Open to the public! Las Vegas - October 13, London - November 4, Dubai - November 10"

The Brit will get to be in the presence of Floyd Mayweather for the first time on October 13 in Las Vegas, the fighting capital of the world. Olatunji is the clear underdog going into the fight, with Mayweather fresh off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura earlier this month. Despite being 45-year-old, the American is showing no signs of slowing down and is a threat, especially to someone like Deji who started training just a few years back.

Deji addresses haters after announcing his fight against Floyd Mayweather

Deji addressed his haters shortly after announcing his fight against Floyd Mayweather. The Brit was told to stop boxing after losing three fights consecutively. It was not a matter of 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' not having the skills, but it was his lack of training that was the cause of him losing his first three fights. He used this as fuel to train for his fight against Fousey and delivered a knockout win.

In a recent YouTube video where he announced his fight against Mayweather, he addressed his haters who told him to stop boxing:

"I had people tell me, that this isn't for you, that you should not be doing this. And I just used all of that fuel and I used it to push me, I used it to push me for my last fight that I had with Fousey, August 27th and I just said, you know what, it's time to shut some people up. Its time to really shut some people up, and that's exactly what I did."

He is now looking to continue his training to fight unbeaten former champion Floyd Mayweather. Although it is highly unlikely that the Brit will be able to knock out Mayweather, if he can just last till the end of the fight, it would be as good as a win for him.

