"It's time to shut some people up" - Deji uploads video addressing his haters after announcing his fight against Floyd Mayweather 

Deji uploaded a video to his YouTube channel shortly after announcing his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

'Comedy Shorts Gamer' is set to fight Mayweather on November 13, live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. In the video, the Brit spoke about how surreal it felt to fight one of the greatest boxers to ever live.

He also addressed his haters, the ones who told him to quit boxing, saying:

"I had people tell me, that this isn't for you, that you should not be doing this. And I just used all of that fuel and I used it to push me, I used it to push me for my last fight that I had with Fousey, August 27th and I just said, you know what, it's time to shut some people up. Its time to really shut some people up, and that's exactly what I did."

He continued:

"I had people doubt me, tell me that they don't see any chance of victory for me. And now look at me I'm about to share the ring with the greatest boxer of all time."

After recently securing his first win in the boxing ring, Deji is making a big leap by fighting one of the greatest boxers of all time in his very next fight. Fans are ecstatic for him and believe that just him getting in the ring against Mayweather is a win in itself.

Deji calls IShowspeed his next opponent after the Sidemen Charity Match

Deji and IShowSpeed met at the Sidemen Charity Match on September 24 live from Charlton Athletic's 'The Valley' Stadium. The event was organized for the first time in the last three years and was a massive success. The Sidemen managed to raise more than £1 million and had 2.6 million peak concurrent live viewers on their stream.

'Comedy Shorts Gamer' and 'Speed' played on the same team, the YouTube All-Stars, and fell short by one goal, losing 8-7 in the dying minutes of the match.

The American was the star of the show, standing offside for 17 minutes. After the linesman disallowed his goal, he took his shirt off and ran behind referee Mark Clattenburg and swung it at him.

Following the fight, 'Comedy Shorts Gamer' posted a photo on Twitter with 'Speed' saying:

"My next opponent @ishowspeedsui"

Although the Brit joked, fans were wondering what IShowSpeed could do inside the boxing ring after he impressed fans with his athletic ability in the Charity Match.

