Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji height and weight comparison 

Fresh off his bout against Mikuru Asakura, Floyd Mayweather announced his next exhibition fight against YouTuber Deji later this year. The contest will take place at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, let's take a look at how the two compare against each other when it comes to their physical attributes.

Mayweather stands about 5ft 8 inches tall. On the flipside, Deji is an inch shorter than 'Money', standing about 5ft 7 inches.

When it comes to weight, there is a significant difference between the two. While Mayweather has been weighing between 155 and160lbs for his exhibition fights, Deji had his last fight against Fousey at 172lbs.

It is worth noting that both fighters fought recently. As mentioned earlier, Floyd Mayweather was in action against Mikuru Asakura this past weekend. Deji, meanwhile, secured his first win inside the boxing ring back in August.

Deji speaks about his fight against Floyd Mayweather

YouTube star Deji has opened up on his upcoming fight against Mayweather. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Brit spoke about how surreal it is for him to share the ring with someone like 'Money'.

Deji has had quite the ride in his boxing journey. He went from being 0-3 in exhibition bouts to securing his first win in what was billed as his maiden pro fight. Now, he finds himself preparing to face one of the greatest of all time in Floyd Mayweather.

Looking back at his boxing journey ahead of his fight against Mayweather, Deji said:

"It doesn't even feel real, it really doesn't. It doesn't feel like this is actually happening. But it is happening. I'm gonna be fighting the world's greatest boxer; arguably the best boxer that's ever lived, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."

He added:

"And I find it crazy that my whole boxing journey has been a lot of loss. I've had people tell me to quit boxing after me losing. I was an 0-3 fighter. People just telling me that this isn't for you, you shouldn't be boxing, you should give up. And now look at me."

Watch the video below:

