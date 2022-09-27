"It doesn't even feel real" - YouTuber Deji describes how it feels to be fighting Floyd Mayweather despite being an '0-3 fighter'

YouTube star Deji (real name: Oladeji Daniel 'Deji' Olatunji) has opened up about his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Taking to his YouTube channel, Deji highlighted that it's surreal for him to fight the legendary Mayweather.

Deji, a 25-year-old UK social media influencer, started his boxing career in 2018. After going 0-3 in his exhibition boxing bouts, Deji made his professional boxing debut this August. He won his pro debut, earning a stoppage victory over American YouTuber Fousey.

Meanwhile, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather secured a second-round TKO win against Mikuru Asakura in their exhibition matchup earlier this month. Mayweather retired from professional boxing after beating UFC and MMA megastar Conor McGregor in August 2017. He's subsequently competed in four exhibition boxing matches.

The 45-year-old Floyd Mayweather is currently scheduled to compete in an exhibition boxing bout against Deji in Dubai on November 13th. In his YouTube video, Deji addressed the opportunity he's received to fight Mayweather and stated:

"It doesn't even feel real; it really doesn't. It doesn't feel like this is actually happening. But it is happening. I'm gonna be fighting the world's greatest boxer; arguably the best boxer that's ever lived, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."

He added:

"And I find it crazy that my whole boxing journey has been a lot of loss. I've had people tell me to quit boxing after me losing. I was an 0-3 fighter. People just telling me that this isn't for you, you shouldn't be boxing, you should give up. And now look at me."

Watch Deji discuss the topic at 2:34 in the video below:

Is a Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul fight on the cards after 'Money' vs. Deji?

The biggest name in recent years' YouTube boxing trend is none other than Jake Paul. A 25-year-old cruiserweight pugilist and former Deji opponent, Paul has consistently maintained that he's in a different league than other social media influencers-turned-boxers. He's gone as far as claiming he'd defeat Floyd Mayweather.

As noted in boxing reporter Michael Benson's tweets below, Floyd Mayweather recently spoke to TMZ Sports regarding Jake Paul. 'Money' opined that Paul will continue to look good as long as he's fighting YouTubers and MMA fighters who aren't boxers.

"As long as he continues to fight MMA guys and YouTubers, he's gonna continue to look good and shine... But once he fights a real fighter it's not gonna be good. He'd get f***ed up by Canelo. There is no way. He'd get demolished."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "As long as he continues to fight MMA guys and YouTubers, he's gonna continue to look good and shine, but once he fights a real fighter it's not gonna be good. He'd get f***ed up by Canelo. There is no way. He'd get demolished." [ @TMZ_Sports Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "As long as he continues to fight MMA guys and YouTubers, he's gonna continue to look good and shine, but once he fights a real fighter it's not gonna be good. He'd get f***ed up by Canelo. There is no way. He'd get demolished." [@TMZ_Sports]

Moreover, 'Money' indicated that although he'd be at a huge size disadvantage against the bigger Jake Paul, he'd fight him regardless. Considering the aforementioned variables at play, many view Paul as a potential opponent for Mayweather after the Deji matchup.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "He said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.' He said, 'I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at." [ @TMZ_Sports Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "He said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.' He said, 'I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at." [@TMZ_Sports]

