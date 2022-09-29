What is the date for Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather fight?

Floyd Mayweather is set for his third exhibition bout of the year, this time against YouTuber Deji. The bout is set to take place at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13.

Mayweather was recently in action against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura. The exhibition bout took place in Saitama, Japan, where 'Money' managed to knock out Asakura towards the end of the second round.

As for Deji, his boxing journey has been nothing short of inspirational. 'ComedyShortsGamer' lost three amateur fights in a row to Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi. However, he won his maiden professional boxing fight in emphatic fashion when he stopped Fousey in the third round last month.

While Deji might realistically not stand any chance against Floyd Mayweather, the fact that he is going to share the ring against one of the best ever is a victory in itself. That said, it will be interesting to see how 'ComedyShortsGamer' performs against 'Money' when the two enter the squared circle on November 13.

Deji sends out a message to his haters after announcing his fight against Floyd Mayweather

Following the announcement of his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather, Deji uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he clapped back at his haters.

The YouTuber spoke about how people told him to quit boxing following his loss to Alex Wassabi earlier this year. However, he did not give up and continued to work hard towards his goals. 'ComedyShortsGamer' said:

"I had people tell me that this isn't for you, that you should not be doing this. And I just used all of that fuel and I used it to push me, I used it to push me for my last fight that I had with Fousey, August 27 and I just said, 'You know what, it's time to shut some people up. It's time to really shut some people up,' and that's exactly what I did."

He continued:

"I had people doubt me, tell me that they don't see any chance of victory for me. And now look at me. I'm about to share the ring with the greatest boxer of all time."

Watch Deji's full video below:

