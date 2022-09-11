How much money did AnEsonGib earn by knocking out Austin McBroom?

YouTube boxing returned last night as AnEsonGib took on Austin McBroom in a highly anticipated grudge match. The bout turned out to be quite the opposite of what people were expecting as 'Gib' knocked out McBroom in emphatic fashion in his second pro-fight.

Regardless of the outcome, both fighters are expected to walk away with hefty payouts following their matchup. While it is unclear how much they will make from this fight, a look at their past payouts can help to get an idea of their potential payouts.

As per Boxing Planet, AnEsonGib earned roughly around $900,000 to $1 million from his fight against Jake Paul and went on to earn significantly less in his next fight against Taylor Holder. So, it's safe to assume that he would walk away with roughly $500,000 to $1 million from his fight against Austin McBroom.

On the flipside, Austin McBroom is said to have earned around $4-6 million from his first fight against Bryce Hall. While his payout from his fight against AnEsonGib might not even be close to this, McBroom will surely walk away with at least $1 million from the event.

Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI react to AnEsonGib's win

The highly anticipated grudge matchup between 'Big Gibber' and Austin McBroom ended in violent fashion as the Brit knocked out McBroom.

McBroom looked to have the upper hand in the early rounds of the fight as he secured a first-round knockdown. However, the momentum slowly started to shift in favor of 'Gib', who knocked down McBroom four times before knocking him out cold in the fourth round.

Following 'Gib's impressive win, the world of social media erupted with praise for the Brit, including Jake Paul, Logan Paul and KSI, who took to Twitter to react and share their opinions on the fight. Take a look at their reactions below:

