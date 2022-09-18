How much money did Canelo Alvarez earn by beating Gennadiy Golovkin? 

Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his Undisputed Super-Middleweight Championship against Gennadiy Golovkin last night. Their rivalry finally came to a close as they took center stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Apart from retaining his belts, Alvarez also walked away with a hefty paycheck. As per Boxing Scene, the Mexican was guaranteed $45 million for the trilogy. On the flipside, Gennadiy Golovkin was guaranteed a purse of $20 million. It is worth noting that both fighters will also receive a portion of the pay-per-view sales.

As far as the fight goes, it turned out to be unlike their previous two bouts. The first two fights between the two were very close, resulting in a majority draw in 2017 and a decision win in 2018 in favor of Canelo Alvarez, but the trilogy was rather one-sided.

Alvarez dominated the majority of the fight, with Gennadiy Golovkin picking up his pace at the latter end of the fight. However, Golovkin's efforts towards the end weren't enough and the Mexican walked away with the majority decision and retained his Undisputed Super-Middleweight Championship in the process.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have squashed their beef

The Mexican and Gennadiy Golovkin have had quite the rivalry over the years. The two were very vocal about their disregard for each other in the build-up to their trilogy fight as well. However, it looks like their rivalry has finally come to a close.

Having shared 36 rounds in the boxing ring. the two have gained the utmost respect for each other following their trilogy fight. Moreover, the Mexican and Gennadiy Golovkin shared a brief moment after the final bell of their fight rang where they were visibly respectful towards each other.

During the post-fight interview, Canelo Alvarez thanked 'GGG':

"Thank you so much my friend, thank you Golovkin. thank you, thank you for everything, we gave the fans three good fights and thank you for everything."

Gennadiy Golovkin was also appreciative of Alvarez and suggested that their rivalry had ended following their trilogy fight.

"Yes, 100%."

