How much money did Danny Garcia make by beating Jose Benavidez Jr.?

Danny Garcia took on Jose Benavidez last night in a highly-anticipated 12-round matchup. Interestingly, the bout marked Garcia's first fight in the 154lb division and he ended up outboxing his opponent to snatch a majority decision victory.

The fight was immensely competitive and one judge had both fighters even at the end of the 12 rounds (114-114). However, Garcia did enough to win on the remaining two judges' scorecards.

In the process, Garcia also made a handsome amount of money. According to The Sportsgrail, the former two-division world champion was guaranteed $1 million for his fight against Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday. On top of this, he is also set to recieve 70% of the pay-per-view shares.

On the flipside, Jose Benavidez was guaranteed $500k going into the fight and he will also recieve 30% of the PPV shares.

Danny Garcia wants Keith Thurman or Erislandy Lara next

Garcia has made his choice of potential opponents very clear, suggesting that he wants to face either Keith Thurman or Erislandy Lara next. During a post-fight press conference following his latest triumph, 'Swift' said:

"I want to fight Keith Thurman again. I think that will be big, and even Lara [Erislandy] because he has a WBA middleweight belt. He said he'll fight me at a catchweight. So those fights interest me."

Watch Garcia talk about who he wants next in the video below:

It is worth noting that Danny Garcia has fought Keith Thurman previously. The two shared the ring back in 2017. Things didn't go as planned for 'Swift', who ended up suffering a split decision loss to Thurman at the end of a closely-fought 12-round fight.

A potential fight against Erislandy Lara will also be one to watch out for. Lara is currently the WBA Middleweight Champion and it will be interesting to see if he can become a three-division titleholder if and when the fight happens.

With that being said, Danny Garcia will look to stay more active in the ring after his win over Jose Benavidez Jr., likely starting with either Thurman or Lara.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far